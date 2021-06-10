Clevedon CC announce exciting plans for future in line with 150th anniversary

Published: 9:00 AM June 10, 2021

Clevedon CC's Dial Hill, which has been their one and only home, has surpassed Cluster’s Last Stand in 1876 and Two World Wars. - Credit: Josh Thoas

Clevedon CC have plenty of things to be excited about at the moment.

After their 111-run success against second-placed Bridgwater last Saturday, Clevedon have recorded three wins in a row to sit top the West of England Premier League, where they look in a good position to claim a second title in three years.

Just like their first-team counterparts, the seconds won at Shirehampton by 113 runs and are six points behind Bedminster seconds in the Bristol & District Association Senior Division.

And the thirds are currently top of the Ninth Division following their 40-run triumph at Bohemians.

There is certainly a lot of excitement on the pitch, but off it the club have made plans, in line with their 150th anniversary, in three years time.

Vision 2024 is an all encompassing project to make a one club culture to serve players and members of all backgrounds, age and abilities.

It aims to create an environment for participation, learning and success and create pathways for all participants to fulfil their potential as part of their process.

As well as promoting the game with their passion and enthusiasm, it offers everyone the opportunity to be involved and to make their experience fun and enjoyable.

One plan is to build a new clubhouse and make it accessible for everyone, including opening up interchangeable changing rooms, which can be used by both males and females.

“The changing room sizes completely need to be adaptable for modern teams. It’s not just thinking about today’s needs it’s thinking about many years to come,” club chairman Paul Jenkins said.

“It will become completely adaptable and interchange for mixed cricket especially. It’s all those things. It’s not about a new building because ours is falling down it’s about having a legacy project that isn’t just fit for now but it’s fit for the 21st century.

“We may lose some of that history, if you like, but history is there to be built upon not to hold us back.

“Hopefully it will continue for the next 150 years. It’s about something that will last many, many years and will serve the needs of the club and the community.”

Throughout time, Clevedon have enjoyed a good relationship with their landlords, regarding their lease at Dial Hill, which has surpassed Cluster's Last Stand in 1876 and both World Wars, the first being the Elton family, then Woodspring, and now North Somerset District Council.

The club’s current lease was granted in January 2008 and will terminate on March 26, 2026.

Jenkins confirmed Clevedon are looking to extend their lease this summer as the club aims to secure the safety of their tenure and ensure the town has plenty more years of cricket.

But, with the new clubhouse expecting to cost a significant amount, Jenkins, who has been involved with the club for 43 years, the last 11 as chairman, wants to ensure there is a future for the club.

“It’s a lot of money, it's telephone numbers and it's numbers my predecessors as chairman would just shake their heads,” he said.

“It’s an enormous sum, we know from the legacy we are creating from the youth right the way up, we have to be able to deliver a product and that’s to the people of the town.

“Whether that be in the sport, social aspect or whatever else it would be. In order to do that we've got to have not only just the first team playing at the very highest standard but the second, third, fourth team, the girls, the juniors.

“From all the All Stars to the Dynamos to the under-11s, 13s, 15s and 19s and everything in between we all have to operate, that we are working towards the same goal. And the same goal is the same product where we are able to offer all conditions of cricket to everybody."