Jake Lintott: Former Clevedon CC captain announces departure

Jake Lintott played in 164 games for Clevedon CC between 2013 and 2021. - Credit: Archant

Former captain Jake Lintott has hailed his time with Clevedon CC as “special” after announcing his departure following eight years with the side.

in an open letter to the members and supporters, Lintott, 28, revealed he left the North Somerset based outfit on Wednesday.

He played in 164 games for the Dial Hill based side picking up 287 wickets and 4,327 runs, including 32 50s and two 100s.

His exit just comes a couple of weeks after Dan Williams’ move to Bridgwater CC.

“I guess all good things eventually come to an end,” he told the club’s website.

“To represent this club for eight seasons has been amazing and I will certainly miss playing at Dial Hill.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together. It’s been special.”

It's been a wonderful eight years for Lintott and what he has achieved.

After starring for Clevedon, Lintott represented Birmingham Bears in last season’s T20 Blast before being called up by Southern Brave as a wild card for the The Hundred this summer.

He helped them storm to the title with victory over Birmingham Phoenix in the final at Lords.

The slow left-arm unorthodox bowler then led Clevedon, after a spell in the Caribbean Premier League with Barbados Royals, to their second WEPL Premier One title in three years earlier this summer.

And Lintott was full of praise for John Bachelor, Piers McBride and the rest of the team.

“John, thank you for all of your support both on and off the field, he added.

“You have been an absolute rock and I know this club is in fantastic hands with you in charge as Director of Cricket.

“Piers, I run out of superlatives for you to be honest. You are a fantastic coach, but more importantly you are a top human being, and I thank you for everything you have done for me.

“I certainly wouldn’t be where I am now without your help, guidance and support along the way.

“Lastly, I want to thank my teammates. We all love this sport because of the people we play it with and I have been very lucky to share a changing room with some fantastic people and some top cricketers.

“We have achieved so much together and had a hell of a lot of fun along the way.

“I wish the club all the best moving forward, it’s been a pleasure and I can’t wait to return to Dial Hill in the near future and cheer you on from the balcony.”