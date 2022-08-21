Clevedon sink to bottom of WEPL table after Bedminster defeat

Matt Carpenter took three wickets as Clevedon lost to Bedminster - Credit: Jason Crane

Clevedon dropped to the bottom of the WEPL Premier One table after a 69-run defeat against Bedminster on Saturday.

The visitors chose to bat first at Dial Hill but Matthew Carpenter struck with the ball in the ninth over.

Iraq Thomas (3-52) ended a 52-run stand for the second wicket and claimed another scalp soon after, before Max Horton and Carpenter had further success to leave Bedminster 134-5 in the 33rd over.

A 95-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Matt Brewer (37) and Saiprasad Sudarshan Kamuni, who hit 72 off 42 balls, was ended by Luke Pearson Taylor (2-56) and Carpenter (3-29) returned to claim another victim as the innings closed on 260.

Louie Woodland (27) put on 53 for the first Clevedon wicket with Tyler Leaman, who fell for 35 with the total on 81.

But Josh Breed was the only other home batter to make much impact, hitting 50 off 70 balls before he was seventh man out with the score on 165 as Clevedon were all out for 191.

Defeat leaves the defending champions 13 points adrift of safety with only two games remaining as they prepare to host Taunton St Andrews on Saturday, before visiting Bridgwater on the last day of the season.