Clevedon CC captain Lintott selected by Southern Brave to play in The Hundred

Published: 9:00 AM July 7, 2021

Clevedon captain Jake Lintott has been called up play in The Hundred for Southern Brave as a wildcard pick.

The 28-year-old will be joined in the side by Somerset trio Craig Overton, Max Waller and Devon Conway.

The new 100-ball tournament for Brave begins on Saturday July 24 when they take on Trent Rockers in a double header at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Lintott has played in 165 games for Clevedon, scoring 4,277 runs from 150 innings, including 33 half-centuries and two hundreds, with his highest score being 124 against Lechlade in 2017.

His average is 32.16 with a strike rate of 97.47 and he has also taken 288 wickets from 1185.5 overs, conceding 4,858 runs.

Lintott has claimed eight five-wicket hauls and bowled 103 maidens, with an economy rate is 4.10, whilst his strike rate is 24.70 and average is 16.87.

He has taken 86 catches and seven run outs and his best performance in the field came in 2017 when he took seven wickets for 20 runs against Downend.

“Over the moon to be playing in this years @thehundred,” Lintott posted on Twitter.

Southern Brave's men will be led by Mahela Jayawardene.

Birmingham Bears' Jake Lintott celebrates taking a wicket during the Vitality T20 Blast - Credit: PA

Lintott took 3-28 for Birmingham Bears against Notts Outlaws in the Vitality Blast T20 on Friday, having completed a 10-day period of self isolation following a positive coronavirus test, but saw his side slump to a 114-run defeat at Edgbaston.

They are currently fifth in the North Group and visit Worcestershire Rapids on Friday.

Clevedon saw their lead at the top of the WEPL Premier One table cut to six points after falling to defeat against Bath in a rain-affected match at Dial Hill on Saturday.

The visitors made 245-3 from 41 overs, as Mark Bibbing, Jack Harding and Max Horton took the wickets to fall, and Clevedon were set a revised target of 214 from 34.3 overs for victory.

Greg Willows (60), Ryan Thorpe (43) and Jared Warner (33) made starts, but they came up short on 192-7 and suffered only a second defeat in 10 matches this season.

They are due to visit Chippenham on Saturday (12.30pm) but before that travel to Bedminster for a Somerset Cup quarter-final tie on Thursday (6pm).



