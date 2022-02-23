Clevedon Town can win the Les Phillips Cup believes boss Alex White

Manager Alex White believes Clevedon Town can achieve success in the Les Phillips Cup and go on to win the competition ahead of their first round encounter at Oldland Abbotonians on Wednesday.

The Seasiders travel to South Gloucestershire for their tie with Toolstation Western League Division One's 11th-placed side, who have picked up 12 wins and 12 defeats from their 26 games.

Clevedon have played the club in its two previous forms with two friendlies at Oldland Common and will complete a unique hat-trick of playing Oldland once under each of their three different names.

In the 1983/84 season, Town beat Oldland Decora 2-1 with goals from Steve Merchant and Des Beresford and in the 1997/98 campaign they beat Oldland FC 5-1 in their last season with two each from Iain Harvey and Dave Bright and one from Matt Rawlins.

However, Clevedon have a very modest record in the Western League/Les Phillips Cup since it began in 1973.

Indeed, they have only reached the final once when, after walking away with the league title they surprisingly missed out on a league and cup double as Tiverton Town beat them 5-1 in 1993.

Other than one semi-final appearance in 1982 and two in the third round in 1984 and 1992, Clevedon have never progressed beyond the second round.

And White is looking to put that record straight, saying: “Oldland are a mid-table Toolstation Western League Division One side and so it is a dangerous type of game for us, and we’ve got to approach it in the right manner.

"We said after the Southall game when we were knocked out of the FA Vase, we genuinely believe we can achieve something this season and we want to win the Les Phillips Cup.

“We now want to make the cup our priority and do more than just turn up. We have to go away and be professional, but we know we’ll have to be at our best to take something out of the game and deal with what is likely to be a difficult pitch and a vocal home crowd.

"So, we have to prepare for the worst, but I have full faith that we can deal with those situations because we have done so before and as long as we apply ourselves properly, I believe we have enough ability in the squad to win the game.”