North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon's Branfield bags notable double at National Championships

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 7:00 AM September 7, 2021   
Clevedon Bowling Club's Stef Branfield celebrates

Clevedon Bowling Club's Stef Branfield celebrates - Credit: Clevedon BC

Clevedon Bowling Club’s Stef Branfield landed a notable double at the Bowls England National Championships in Royal Leamington Spa.  

Branfield won the women’s four-bowl singles after being a semi-finalist on two occasions in previous years and the following week she went on to win the women’s two-bowl singles.

This “double” has only been achieved on two previous occasions and Branfield also reached the final of the Bowls England Champion of Champions after being a semi-finalist on three consecutive occasions.

Unfortunately she didn’t make it a treble, but was able to celebrate a fantastic achievement nevertheless.

Results, Wessex Ladies (Friendly) Clevedon 54 North Petherton 24: D Franklin, M Foster, C Pearce 22-16; V Robertshaw, S George, A Ford 11-11; D Brown, M Davis, D Simmonds 21-7.

You may also want to watch:

C&D Over-55s, Clevedon 110 Nailsea 78: P Battram, T Townsend, J Brommage 22-16;  J Clarke, A Chambers, A Bradley 20-14; S Fallows, M Cole, C Seward 15-21; S Thorne, C Bethune, D Brightman 27-17; M Horton, D Greenslade, G Woods 26-10.

Long Ashton

Bristol League, Long Ashton 53 (8) Avonvale 39 (2): I Moore, B Brice, A Hall, K Vass 14-16; C Ramsden, D Moore, E Russell, M Givan 19-12; M Harding, V Adams, M Pemble, M Taylor 20-11.

Ladies Friendly, Long Ashton 43 Clevedon Prom 49 : L Taylor, I martin, D Vass 14-16; A Pemble, J Osborne, T Hilton 12-18; A Moore, K Gough, S Hall 17-15.

Nailsea

Weston over-60s league, Nailsea 54 Portishead 56: D Topps, J Knight, B Powell 17-9; S Arthur, T Billington, J Whitear 15-16; T Harvey, C Winter, D Flower 10-17; R Jacob, D Hole, I Blatchford 12-14.

Nailsea 65 Mark Moor 87: D Leach, P Onion, D Hole 24-21; S Harris, T Harvey, T Billington 14-16; D Goffin, J Hall, I Blatchford 12-33; M West, J Knight, J Prince 12-17.

Clevedon & District over-55s league, Nailsea 78 Clevedon 110: M West, D Edler, D Price 16-22; P Miller, T Dyer, R Chappell 21-15; B Day, T Billington, I Blatchford 14-20; I Yuill, J Gardner, D Flower 17-27; B Burke, P Onion, J Whitear 10-26.

Portishead

C&D Over-55s, Portishead 78 Isle of Wedmore 122: T Bellew, K Gaubert, J Herring 13-28; T Downey, D Linsdale, D Poulston 11-17; D Day, B Sexton, T Benford 15-13; D Brewer, T Hodgetts, A Reader 18-23; D Girling, E Ormston, E Daisley 10-22; D King, T Smith, K Smith 11-19.

W&D Over-60s, Portishead 52 Isle of Wedmore 66: G Norris, D Poulston, E Daisley 14-16; G Pears, T Hodgetts, D Taylor 13-16; N Morrissey, R Hawkins, R Brake 16-13; B Sexton, T Benford, A Reader 9-21.

North Somerset News

