Clevedon Bowling Club to host international stars

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:55 AM August 10, 2021   
Steph Branfield and Laura Holden face the camera

Steph Branfield and Laura Holden face the camera - Credit: Clevedon BC

Clevedon Bowling Club is looking forward to staging a special match this weekend (August 14-15).

The club is delighted to be hosting the contest between the Bowls England High Performance Squad and a Select International Team consisting of Junior and Senior Internationals on Saturday and Sunday, with play starting at approximately 9.30am.   

Visitors are welcome to come along and watch some spectacular bowls matches in preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are being held in Birmingham next year.

"It should be a great weekend, weather permitting," said a club spokesperson.

The clubhouse and bar will be open for refreshments during the weekend.

