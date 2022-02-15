Clevedon RFC overcome Spartans (Gloucester) in thriller

Clevedon RFC picked up their first win since beating Cheltenham North in November. - Credit: Kev Weaver

Clevedon picked up their first win in seven games by edging Spartans (Gloucester) 37-36 in a thriller on Saturday.

It looked set to be a tough day as the hosts took the lead but Edd Ryder-Smith replied to move within two points.

Spartans stretched their lead before scrum-half Matt Fisher was yellow carded as the league’s bottom side crossed to further increase the gap.

Clevedon's Brad Summerell forced his way over to make the half-time score 22-10, but Spartans started the second half like they did with the first with a fine solo effort.

The visitors looked to be out of the game but Fisher left multiple defenders grasping at thin air as he danced over from 40 yards.

Strong play from Mason Parslow and Danny Harris released Matt Northcott to touch down in the corner, quickly followed by Ethan Thomas’ penalty to put Clevedon within four points.

Five minutes later Ryder-Smith fed captain Brian Largenton to crash over and give Clevedon the lead.

Parslow then stretched over to score and effectively kill the game with 10 minutes to go - but they had now lost Summerell to injury, seeing Director of Rugby Tony Dauncey take to the field.

Fisher then received a second yellow card before Cain Myford went off injured and Spartans sensed a chance to steal a first win of the season.

They threw everything they had at Clevedon’s reshuffled side and scored another try to leave them within a point at the final whistle.

“In 30-plus years I have never come to Gloucester and had an easy match,” said Dauncey.

“Our team need to learn that away wins are tough to come by and if we turn up expecting to win by 50, we are going to get a shock. That combined with some lazy penalties and some loose tackling could have killed us.

"We travelled with a young and inexperienced side who showed plenty of character. We bounced back from an early try and then being 17 points down early in the second half to score 27 unanswered points and held on when a weakened side could've crumbled.

“I was particularly pleased with tries for Parslow and Northcott as both have been around the fringes of the team and took their chances well, but the form of Cal Fear, Fergus Cole and Ryder-Smith in the back row is really coming to the fore.”

Clevedon welcome Avonmouth to Coleridge Vale this Saturday (2.30pm).