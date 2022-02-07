Clevedon Town claim hard earned win over Bridgwater United

Clevedon Town emerged victorious from a scrappy game on a difficult pitch at Fairfax Park to claim their first ever league double over Bridgwater United on Tuesday night. (February 1).

The Seasiders brought in Alex Camm, Archie Ferris and Callum Eastwood from Saturday’s line-up 1-1 draw at Ashton & Backwell United, and expected a hard battle in a game between two sides with close connections.

Particularly for the King family, with brothers George, and former Seasider, and Freddie playing on opposite sides and father and former Bridgy player and first team coach Ryan.

The first chance fell to Clevedon on nine minutes when Callum Kingdon sent Elliot Nicholson down the right and his cross saw an Archie Ferris shot deflected for a corner.

Mitch Osmond’s corner was pushed out by United keeper Jake Viney before Osmond’s return ball flicked off the head of Ferris back into the grateful arms of Viney.

Bridgwater retaliated immediately and Mike Duffy hit the side netting with his shot. But on 15 minutes a mistake by Viney whose clearance went straight to Osmond could have been costly, but Cam Salmon’s shot went straight back to the keeper.

Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris wins a header from Bridgwater United's Jordan Greenwood. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

At the other end Tom Llewellyn’s free-kick saw George King shoot wide, before on 21 minutes Callum Eastwood received the first of a number of yellow cards for both sides.

From Jake Llewellyn’s free kick Jordan Greenwood’s far post header produced a brilliant save from Luca Smith.

Smith then produced another good save from Sam Crumb after Town had lost the ball and then saw Greenwood’s cross cleared for a corner.

After being under a bit of pressure Clevedon suddenly broke and took the lead on the half hour. The ball fell to Alex Camm who took the ball round Viney and calmly rolled it into the net.

However, it didn’t take long for the home side to equalise as the game looked like opening up. Smith did well to save a towering header from ex-Town player Sam Hedges and his long throw to Glen Hayer set up Freddie King who put his cross just beyond Osmond.

From the break a Clevedon back pass was cut out by the alert Jack Taylor in acres of space, and he slipped the ball past Smith just inside the front post for the equaliser after 35 minutes.

After the game had become bogged down in midfield, Clevedon sensationally grabbed the lead a minute before half time with Camm bagging his third goal in two games.

Freddie King made another strong run into the box, laid the ball off to Salmon and his cross was brilliantly controlled by Ferris who set up Camm to smash the ball into the roof of the net to put the Seasiders 2-1 ahead at the break.

Clevedon Town's Freddie King closes down Bridgwater United's Jak Llewellyn. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The hosts came out looking for a quick equaliser. A Crumb shot was blocked by Ferris and then Jake Llewellyn’s corner found Spence at the far post and his powerful downward header bounced over the bar. Clevedon came back with Freddie King prominent.

Viney saved Greenwood’s blushes after his miskick let in King, who then tried a back heel which came to nothing, before finally getting the ball in the net on the hour only to be pulled back for an infringement.

Then his pass to Ferris saw the big striker felled in the area but nothing was given, and the ball was cleared.

There was a scare for Clevedon on 65 minutes when a Spence cross found Taylor at the far post and his shot flashed across the goal and just wide of the post.

After that Bridgwater seemed to run out of ideas and Town were content to hold on to their lead.

Manager Alex White was delighted with the result and the performance and said "It was a hard game on a difficult pitch, and we realised early on that we couldn’t play our football on it. But we did well to silence their usually noisy crowd and Alex Camm took his goals really well."