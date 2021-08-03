News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon AC members impress in South West PB Series

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 10:30 AM August 3, 2021   
Clevedon AC's Steve Wood and Jack Richardson in the new South West PB Series

Clevedon AC's Steve Wood and Jack Richardson in the new South West PB Series - Credit: @Benm.photo

Clevedon AC members produced some great results in the latest race of the new South West PB Series.

The series consists of four races from June to September, held on a fast, flat course around the Odd Down Cycle Circuit near Bath.

And despite a torrential downpour, Clevedon athletes produced outstanding results, with all three achieving personal best times.

Consistent training sessions paid off for Ben Burns, who clocked 16 minutes 29 seconds to finish as second M40 athlete, as well as Jack Richardson (16.46) and Steve Wood, who was first M50 in 16.53.

Clevedon AC's Ben Burns in the South West PB Series

Clevedon AC's Ben Burns in the South West PB Series - Credit: @Benm.photo

Clevedon AC are back to regular training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings with new members of all abilities very welcome to come along to a taster session.Contact the club through their Facebook page for more details.

You may also want to watch:

*Portishead-based runner Giacomo Squintani placed 12th in the Kennet & Avon Canal Race, covering the 145 miles from London to Bristol in 36 hours 51 minutes.

Giacomo Squintani with wife Karen after completing the Kennet & Avon Canal race

Giacomo Squintani with wife Karen after completing the Kennet & Avon Canal race - Credit: Andy Persson


Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: Clevedon Marine Lake releases Eco-pod design plan
  2. 2 Event organiser fined for noise complaints
  3. 3 Residents rally to support Save Weston Big Wood campaign 
  1. 4 Clevedon Skatepark shut over safety fears
  2. 5 Clevedon resident raises more than £9k for MS research
  3. 6 Eco-friendly grocer to open in Portishead High Street next week
  4. 7 Charming period house with stunning conservatory
  5. 8 Road closure in force for five nights on A370 next week
  6. 9 Medal joy for North Somerset athletes at English Schools Championships
  7. 10 Funding boost set to improve Clevedon Marine Lake and Salthouse Fields
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

front of the Star Inn, Tickenham

North Somerset Council

Somerset pub could be demolished despite failure of homes bid

Stephen Sumner

person
Blind man injured after pavement collapse in Nailsea

Blind man suffers leg injury in Nailsea pavement collapse

Carrington Walker

person
An entrance to Weston Big Wood in Portishead.

Hundreds expected at gatherings to oppose possible development around...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
View of Cheddar reservoir from Wavering Down.

Summer by the Sea

10 beauty spots in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon