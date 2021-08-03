Clevedon AC members impress in South West PB Series

Published: 10:30 AM August 3, 2021

Clevedon AC's Steve Wood and Jack Richardson in the new South West PB Series - Credit: @Benm.photo

Clevedon AC members produced some great results in the latest race of the new South West PB Series.

The series consists of four races from June to September, held on a fast, flat course around the Odd Down Cycle Circuit near Bath.

And despite a torrential downpour, Clevedon athletes produced outstanding results, with all three achieving personal best times.

Consistent training sessions paid off for Ben Burns, who clocked 16 minutes 29 seconds to finish as second M40 athlete, as well as Jack Richardson (16.46) and Steve Wood, who was first M50 in 16.53.

Clevedon AC's Ben Burns in the South West PB Series - Credit: @Benm.photo

Clevedon AC are back to regular training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings with new members of all abilities very welcome to come along to a taster session.Contact the club through their Facebook page for more details.

*Portishead-based runner Giacomo Squintani placed 12th in the Kennet & Avon Canal Race, covering the 145 miles from London to Bristol in 36 hours 51 minutes.

Giacomo Squintani with wife Karen after completing the Kennet & Avon Canal race - Credit: Andy Persson



