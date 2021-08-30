News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon AC duo cross border for half marathon challenge

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM August 30, 2021   
Clevedon AC's Ben Sharp and Nigel Charman

Clevedon AC's Ben Sharp and Nigel Charman - Credit: Clevedon AC

Two Clevedon AC members headed over the border on Sunday to compete in the Severn Bridge Half Marathon. 

The race starts and finishes in Wales with runners crossing the Wye Bridge and Severn Bridge twice. 

Conditions were good and both athletes had a great race with Ben Sharp achieving a personal best time of 1:35.08 and Nigel Charman finishing in 1:39.24.

Clevedon AC train regularly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, sessions are suitable for all abilities and new members are always very welcome. 

If you would like to join in for a taster session or want more information please message via the Clevedon Athletic Club Facebook page.

North Somerset News

