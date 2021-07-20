Clevedon AC trio tackle Race to the Stones 100k challenge

Published: 9:30 AM July 20, 2021

Clevedon AC members took on the Race to the Stones event - Credit: Clevedon AC

Three members of Clevedon AC recently conquered one of the top-rated endurance events in the UK.

The Race to the Stones is a 100km challenge along Britain's oldest path, The Ridgeway with competitors given the option to complete the distance non-stop or across two days.

The route takes runners past historic sites such as the Uffington White Horse and Barbury Castle before reaching the finish at the iconic ancient stone circle at Avebury.

Simon Smith and Mark Williams entered as solo runners in the non-stop race with Polly Atherton competing as part of team and after a tough but enjoyable day Williams was thrilled to cross the line in an impressive nine hours, 52 minutes and 57 seconds, exceeding his expectations on such a challenging course.

Smith was also really pleased with his race, finishing in 13:47.44, while Atherton's team were back in 19:30, a fantastic achievement as some team members had to battle with blisters from mile 15.

Clevedon AC are back to regular training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and new members of all abilities are very welcome to come along for a taster session. Contact the club through the Facebook page for more details.