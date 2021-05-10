Clevedon AC members enjoy Glastonbury 10k outing

Published: 4:00 PM May 10, 2021

Clevedon AC members enjoyed some great results at the recent Glastonbury 10k Road Run.

Perfect weather conditions and a revised, flatter course ensured a fast race with over 750 competitors taking part from staggered start times.

Clevedon's Steve Wood came home in 14th place in 35 minutes 34 seconds, beating his personal best by 45 seconds to also claim first place in the M45 category.

Martin Hewlett was next home for the club in 38.39, closely followed by James Foster (40.04), who improved his best by two minutes.

Nicole Morrow (46.51) enjoyed a great return to racing, as Kathryn Mortimore (50.26) and Kerry Coombes (54.16) also found the event to be superbly organised, providing a great atmosphere and ensuring everyone's safety on the day.

Members are now looking forward to taking part in more events in the next few weeks.