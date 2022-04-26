News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon AC members impress at Bristol Track Club 5k event

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM April 26, 2022
Clevedon AC's Jack Richardson, Steve Wood, Ben Burns and Jack Last

Clevedon AC's Jack Richardson, Steve Wood, Ben Burns and Jack Last - Credit: Clevedon AC

Clevedon AC runners gave a good showing at the Bristol Track Club 5k day at Odd Down Cycle Track.

Conditions were not ideal, with a very blustery wind to battle against, but strong fields pushed runners to quick times.

Polly Atherton ran a superbly controlled race to break 20 minutes for the first time and clock a personal best 19.56.

Four Clevedon members competed with elite runners, with Jack Richardson recording a personal best 16.19 ahead of Ben Burns, who ran 16.34 after recent marathon exploits.

Steve Wood (16.58) was happy to dip under the 17-minute mark once again, while Jack Last clocked a personal best 17.28.

A club spokesperson said: "Well done all and thank you to the Bristol Track Club elite races for organising another great event."

