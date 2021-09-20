News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon AC members impress at Bristol 10k and half marathon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM September 20, 2021   
Clevedon AC members took part in the Bristol 10k and half marathon

Clevedon AC members took part in the Bristol 10k and half marathon

Several Clevedon AC members enjoyed a return to racing as the Bristol 10k and half marathon were held on the same day for the first time.

The event attracted over 10,000 competitors and Clevedon's Joanne Gallagher had a great result in the 10k event finishing in 41:36 and achieving the top spot in the F45 age group category. 

Also competing in the 10k were Simon Hancock and Kevin Neads, finishing in 44:08 and 59:22 respectively.

First home for Clevedon over the half marathon distance was Ryan Kestle, who crossed the line in 88th position in 1:23:29. 

He was followed by Rob Hambly (1:29:130, Ben Akif (1:30:31) and Debbie Powell, who was third in her F50 category in 1:33:39. 

Next over the line was Nigel Charman (1:38:21), Lara Carty (1:42:37), Lindsey Kestle (1:51:23) and Nicole Morrow (1:58:20).

Clevedon AC train regularly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and sessions are suitable for all abilities with new members always very welcome. 

If you would join in for a taster session or for more information please message via the Clevedon Athletic Club Facebook page.

