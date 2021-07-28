News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Law leads way at Dave Fowler Memorial Match

Lee Power

Published: 7:00 AM July 28, 2021   
Andy Law receives the Dave Fowler Memorial Match shield from Barry Fowler

Andy Law receives the Dave Fowler Memorial Match shield from Barry Fowler - Credit: Ivan Currie

Andy Law took top spot at Clevedon & District Freshwater Angling Club's Dave Fowler Memorial Match.

Founder member Fowler passed away a few years ago and a competition is held in his memory to raise money for charity, with Friends of Clevedon Hospital and The Orchard Trust benefitting this year.

The match was held on the River Kenn in Clevedon, with a good turnout of 31 anglers and mainly overcast conditions.

Life member Law only needed one big bream, a few perch and an eel to take first place with 7lbs 11oz from peg 16, as Mark Birdseye finished second after a big bream weighing 6lbs 5oz.

Steve Warren was third with 4lbs 12oz, as Fern Bonwick guessed the winning weight correctly and over £600 was raised for the charities.

The club thanked Cadbury Angling, Olivers Angling, Reel Fun and the Fishing Tackle Warehouse for donating prizes for the raffle and the Blue Flame pub for their hospitality.

