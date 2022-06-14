Clevedon and Backwell Flax Bourton celebrate in North Somerset Youth Cricket League finals

The North Somerset Youth Cricket League (NSYCL) held their under-15 Cup and Plate finals last week.

Clevedon met Wrington in the Cup Final at Weston CC and captain Charlie Lamprell opted to bat after winning the toss.

Archie Millier reached 62 before James Read (25) was bowled by Charlie Read and Lamprell hit a quickfire 50 from only 24 balls before retiring.

Jacob Lillington joined Miller in adding a useful 18 resulting in Clevedon posting an impressive 163-1.

North Somerset Youth Cricket League under-15 Cup runners-up Wrington. - Credit: Jason P Belcher

Wrington got off to a shaky start and at 3-2 the writing was on the wall.

However, their never-say-die attitude was rewarded as wicketkeeper Ethan Linnett hit 53 off 46 balls, including sixes and eight fours, and they were eventually dismissed from the last ball of the game for 111.

Read ended with figures of 4-0-17-3 as Lamprell backed up his 50 with 4-0-21-2 and Millier took 2-12 as Clevedon gained a spot in the new Somerset Cricket Foundation Finals Day at Cleeve on Sunday June 19.

North Somerset Youth Cricket League under-15 Plate winners Backwell Flax Bourton. - Credit: Jason P Belcher

The Plate final was a cracker between defending champions Backwell Flax Bourton and Claverham, who opted to bowl.

Backwell's Jasper Henry (41) lost his opening partner early but put on 86 with Max Taffinder (47) as the Claves posted 106-4 in 20 overs.

Claverham openers Michael Vaughan (41) and Tom Ashman (25) seemed to have the upper hand with a 69-run stand in 11 overs, but a devastating team hat-trick in over 16 of caught, run out and bowled in consecutive deliveries put the Flax back on top.

Chasing 21 in the last four overs Claverham fell short by two runs, finishing with 104-6.

Backwell Flax retained their title and are the proud holders of the new under-15s plate salver, supplied by one of the league sponsors Trophyman Southampton.

North Somerset Youth Cricket League under-15 Plate runners-up Claverham. - Credit: Jason P Belcher

Somerset Cricket Foundation have opted for a three-way Finals Day between the North Somerset, Bath & District and Taunton & District Youth Leagues.

Clevedon face Taunton St Andrews at 10.30am, with Bath playing the losers of that match at 1.30pm and the winners at 4.30pm.

The under-13s finals, due to take place on June 9, were cancelled or abandoned due to rain.

The cup final between Bedminster and Claverham was rearranged for Tuesday June 14 at Claverham. with the date and venue for the plate final between Winscombe and Clevedon yet to be set.