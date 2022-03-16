Clevedon Town and Ashton & Backwell United ready for Les Phillips Cup action

Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris and Ashton & Backwell United's Charlie Saunders from the first League game earlier this season. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town face neighbours Ashton & Backwell United for the third time this season at the Everyone Active Stadium tonight (Wednesday) in the second round of the Les Phillips Cup.

There have been 11 meetings between the clubs, the first in September 1972 in the Somerset Senior League Premier Division when Backwell, under their old name, won 6-3 at the Recreation Ground.

The league rivalry resumed this season following Ashton & Backwell’s promotion to the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

The visitors pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win at the Everyone Active Stadium with goals from Jason Radnedge and Leon Clayton-Clarke, with Joe Bishop scoring a late winner after Clevedon had drawn level through Syd Camper and Ethan Feltham.

The return game, just over six weeks ago, ended 1-1 and also featured a late goal, this time from the Seasiders' Alex Camm after Miles Hardidge had given the Stags a first-half lead.

The teams have met three times in cup matches, but never in the Les Phillips Cup.

Town won 1-0 away in the third round of the Somerset Premier Cup in 2002/03 and Backwell got their revenge in the first round of the same competition in 2014/15 with a 2-1 win.

Clevedon reversed that score in the first game of 2016/17 in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup at the Everyone Active Stadium, when Daine O’Connor scored twice.

Both teams have very modest records in the Les Phillips Cup where in the last five seasons the Stags have gone out in the first two rounds.

In 25 previous attempts Clevedon have gone out in the first game 15 times, reached one semi-final in 1981/82, losing 2-0 at Bridgwater Town, and one final when the all-conquering 1992/93 championship-winning side surprisingly lost 5-1 to Tiverton Town.

Clevedon won their first-round tie at Oldland Abbotonians 6-4, while Ashton & Backwell beat Portishead Town 3-0.

"We know exactly what to expect and this is going to be a tough one with the added pressure of it being a local derby," said Clevedon manager Alex White.

"It’s a good opportunity for both clubs to prolong their season in this competition and we’re desperate to progress."

Ashton & Backwell United coach Jim Williams added: "It's going to be a tough game, they are a very strong side and Alex White has got them playing good football.

"We know they can punish us, however we have to take the confidence of the past three games into the fixture and look to get a result. A local derby, under the lights will be a good spectacle I hope."