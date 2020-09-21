Clevedon AC team wins Uphill to Wells Relay

Clevedon AC�s winning team of Martin Hewlett, Ben Burns, Steve Wood, Matt Crocker and Tom Abrahams Archant

Clevedon AC won the Uphill to Wells Relay for the third year in a row on Saturday.

Martin Hewlett, Matt Crocker, Ben Burns, Steve Wood and Tom Abrahams covered the five stages of the 29-mile route in the fastest time, as the club fielded three teams.

The course follows the West Mendip Way and this year’s event had measures in place to keep all safe, with staggered start times and strict social distancing at the finish area.

Matt Evans, Jim Hardcastle, Helen Ball, Nigel Chapman and Nick Hides finished fifth, with Robyn Lampon, Kathryn Mortimer, Adrian John, Steph James and Rob Grubb in 11th place.

A spokesperson said: “Conditions were good and everyone was pleased to be able to race as part of a team aagin. Special mention to members who took part for the first time and to Simon Hawkes for organising the teams.”

Clevedon AC welcome new member of all abilities. Contact the club via their website or facebook page for details on taster sessions.