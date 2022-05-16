Success for Clevedon AC at Tewkesbury Half Marathon

Clevedon AC members were out in force at the Tewkesbury Half Marathon last week.

It was a warm start to the day on Sunday (May 8), making it a challenging race, but there were great results both individually and in the team categories.

First home for the club was Ben Burns, continuing his good form, finishing in 1:16:04 and 1st MV40.

He was closely followed by Jack Richardson 1:16:56, Steve Wood 1:18:19 1st MV50, Mark Williams 1:20:47, and Matt Crocker 1:23:30.

Francesca Rawlings was the first Clevedon lady over the line in 1:27:24, picking up the prize for third Lady.

Next home was Tom Abrahams 1:32:26, Tim Nabosi 1:32:26, Polly Atherton 1:34:27, Benjamin Akif 1:36:08, Jemma Lewis 1:36:55, Laura Meech 1:37:58, Helen Ball 1:51:52, Jen Williams 1:53:08, Adrian John 1:55:03, Stephanie James 1:55:03, Sally Richards 1:55:17, Vicki Leckie 2:03:20.

Clevedon AC runners ready for the off in Tewkesbury - Credit: Clevedon AC

The Ladies team prize was awarded to Fran, Polly and Jemma with the Men's prize going to Ben, Jack, Steve and Mark.

Clevedon AC trains regularly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and new members are always welcome.

If you are interested in coming along to a training session please contact the club via clevedonac.co.uk.