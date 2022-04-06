News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon AC members tackle Taunton and Manchester events

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 12:30 PM April 6, 2022
Clevedon AC's Tom Abrahams, Alex Murray, Jemma Lewis and Gary Lewis at the Taunton half marathon

Clevedon AC's Tom Abrahams, Alex Murray, Jemma Lewis and Gary Lewis at the Taunton half marathon - Credit: Clevedon AC

A group of six Clevedon AC members ran the 38th Taunton half marathon on Sunday, with Steve Wood first MV50 in 1:18.22.

Mark Williams ran a personal best of 1:18.27, ahead of Gary Lewis (1:24.41), Tom Abrahams (1:25.27) and Alex Murray (1:28.34), as Jemma Lewis clocked a personal best 1:35.51 as fifth female to finish.

Clive Richards ran two laps of the hilly course for the full marathon distance and placed 20th in 3:14.33 on  his return from Achilles surgery.

Clevedon AC's Clive Richards at the Taunton marathon

Clevedon AC's Clive Richards at the Taunton marathon - Credit: Clevedon AC

Another group of six travelled to the Manchester marathon, with Steph James (4:28.13) and Adrian John (4:28.40) digging in and finishing close together after a successful block of training since January.

Ben Burns beat his marathon personal best with 2:46.40, while Francesca Rawlings was not far behind and managed to beat the three-hour mark for the first time with 2:59.40.

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings at the Manchester marathon

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings at the Manchester marathon - Credit: Clevedon AC

James Foster (3:28.31) and Jen Williams (3:43.22) also ran personal bests.

Clevedon AC's James Foster at the Manchester marathon

Clevedon AC's James Foster at the Manchester marathon - Credit: Clevedon AC


Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Showering Brothers And Michael Eavis

Brothers Cider has Glastonbury tickets to give away: Here's how

Paul Jones

person
A small businesses meeting will be held at Portishead Folk Hall on Tuesday.

Legislation

Portishead councillor resigns due to 'bizarre' rule

Carrington Walker

person
Sainsbury's yatton

Planning

Sainsbury's submits Yatton store planning application

Carrington Walker

person
Green waste and recycling collections have been missed. Picture: Tony Gussin

Bin workers to walk out for SIX DAYS in April, union announces

Paul Jones

person