Clevedon AC members tackle Taunton and Manchester events

A group of six Clevedon AC members ran the 38th Taunton half marathon on Sunday, with Steve Wood first MV50 in 1:18.22.

Mark Williams ran a personal best of 1:18.27, ahead of Gary Lewis (1:24.41), Tom Abrahams (1:25.27) and Alex Murray (1:28.34), as Jemma Lewis clocked a personal best 1:35.51 as fifth female to finish.

Clive Richards ran two laps of the hilly course for the full marathon distance and placed 20th in 3:14.33 on his return from Achilles surgery.

Clevedon AC's Clive Richards at the Taunton marathon - Credit: Clevedon AC

Another group of six travelled to the Manchester marathon, with Steph James (4:28.13) and Adrian John (4:28.40) digging in and finishing close together after a successful block of training since January.

Ben Burns beat his marathon personal best with 2:46.40, while Francesca Rawlings was not far behind and managed to beat the three-hour mark for the first time with 2:59.40.

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings at the Manchester marathon - Credit: Clevedon AC

James Foster (3:28.31) and Jen Williams (3:43.22) also ran personal bests.

Clevedon AC's James Foster at the Manchester marathon - Credit: Clevedon AC



