Clevedon Athletics Club star in latest Gloucester Cross Country League race

A local athletics club turned out in great force for the Gloucester Cross Country League at Cirencester Park.

A number of Clevedon AC members took part in the race last month, around a mixture of fields and woodland.

Recent rainfall it provided an interesting course with some particularly boggy sections.

First out were the ladies who raced two loops totalling six and half kilometres. First home was Natalie Southernwood in 32 minutes and 43 seconds, followed by Laura Meech with 35 minutes and 29 seconds, and Tracy Allan with 35 minutes and 53 seconds.

Jen Williams was the next to finish with 42 minutes and four seconds, Marie Lochrie with a time of 42 minutes and 12 seconds, Elaine Heyes with 43 minutes and 28 seconds and Roseanna Stanfield came home in 44 minutes and 39 seconds.

All smiles for Clevedon AC men at Cirencester Park. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Next were the men who completed three loops and nine and half kilometres.

First to cross the finish for Clevedon was Luke Murray in 41 minutes and 54 seconds, followed by Ben Burns in 42 minutes and 35 seconds, Steve Wood 43 minutes and 11 seconds, Matt Evans 43 minutes and 40 seconds and Martin Hewlett 44 minutes and nine seconds.

They were followed by Chris Aldred in 45 minutes and eight seconds, Lee Southernwood in 45 minutes and 41 seconds, Nick Hides in 46 minute and 37 seconds, Clive Richards 48 minutes and 19 seconds, Alex Murray in 48 minutes and 24 seconds and Tom Abrahams with a time of 48 minutes and 48 seconds.

Regular training, including several off-road sessions over the last few months, ensured a good start to the season for everyone.

There were also excellent age group placings for Wood, third in the V50 category, Hides in second V55, and Richards first in V60 and Allan second in FV55.

A special mention goes to Chris, Roseanna, Jen and Natalie who raced and represented the club for the first time in their Clevedon AC vest.

Clevedon AC run regularly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and provide structured, all inclusive training sessions. New members are always welcome - please contact the club via the Facebook page for more information.