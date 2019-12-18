Athletics: Clevedon AC members take on technical challenge

Clevedon AC members took on a technical cross-country course at Old Down Country Park at the weekend.

It involved mud, fields, a downhill slide and wooded section and the women's 6k race included three laps of the course.

Charlotte Taylor-Green stormed home to win in 29.32, with Joanne Gallagher eighth overall and first F40 in 31.56.

Francesca Rawlings (33.45), Laura Croker (35.17), Jemma Lewis (37.39), Helen Ball (38.41) and Marie Lockrie (42.30) were also in action.

The men raced 9.3k and Alex Crossland finished 18th in 41.32, ahead of Lee Southernwood (43.41) and Gary Lewis (46.02).

Matthew Evans (46.29), Martin Hewlett (46.39) and Nick Hides (47.27), who was third M55, were next home, with Matt Croker (47.40), Tom Abrahams (49.29) and Peter Wheddon (53.38) also ran.

*Clevedon AC held their prizegiving evening, with Gary Lewis winning the championship race series, ahead of Steve Wood and Tom Abrahams.

Francesca Rawlings took the personal best prize, with Jason Moss and Jemma Lewis in the top three, while Helen Ball and Nigel Charman had the highest number of race miles to win Wear The Shirt awards.

Entries for the Clevedon AC Boxing Day Race will be available on the day from Race HQ at The Little Harp between 8.15-10.30am.

The 3k junior race (10.15am) is open to ages 6-14 with the main four-mile race starting at 11am for 15 and overs. Visit clevedonac.co.uk for details.