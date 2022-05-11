News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon AC members star in events across United Kingdom

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2022
James Foster and Roseanna Stanfield both took part in the Wye Valley Trail Running Challenge.

James Foster, left, and Roseanna Stanfield, right, both took part in the Wye Valley Trail Running Challenge. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Clevedon AC members headed to the trails last weekend, covering some interesting routes along river banks, tunnels and hills.

Roseanna Stanfield and James Foster both took part in the Wye Valley Trail Running Challenge, with Stanfield taking on the 12km event. 

Despite warm conditions and a couple of intense climbs, she was was delighted to finish as first female - a great reward for the progress she has been making this year. 

Foster competed in the 56k Ultra, easing in with 25km along the flat river bank followed by all the hills in the second half. He really enjoyed the event - well organised with amazing scenery to run through.

Simon Dodd travelled to Bath for the Two Tunnels Half Marathon, a unique experience up and over the fine Bath countryside, including the longest underground section of racing in the UK, with 2.5 miles of the course run through the former railway tunnels.

He was pleased to finish in a little over two hours, a great result off the back of a recent Ultra race.

Athletics
North Somerset News
Clevedon News

