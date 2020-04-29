Clevedon AC members proving competitive during lockdown

Clevedon AC members face the camera before the days of social distancing Archant

Clevedon AC members have been showing their competitive spirit in a weekly inter-club competition during the UK lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Men’s captain Jason Moss organised the events, with upcoming races postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

And they see athletes grouped as equally as possible into mixed teams of seven based on previous best times, with a different distance target set each week.

Last week’s challenge involved a one-mile run close to home, with results recorded on watches or training apps and the cumulative totals proved extremely close between four teams.

The quickest time of 42 minutes and 43 seconds was set by Alex Crossland, Robin Hambly, Jack Richardson, Simon Smith, Kevin Casemore, Helen Ball and Elaine Hayes, with the next three teams clocking 43.14, 43.18 and 43.45.

There were plenty of impressive individual performances too, with Crossland managing the fastest men’s mile of 4.38 and Laura Meech leading the way for the women with 5.56.