Clevedon AC members impress in Hogweed Trot 10k

All smiles for Clevedon AC memebrs at Hogweed Trot 10k as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Six Clevedon AC members took part in the Hogweed Trot 10k recently.

Hosted by the Hogweed Trotters, the race is a loop on rural roads with a straight, fast finish into Yate FC.

Racing well again, Steve Wood clocked a new best time of 35mins 13secs to cross the line in a respectable fifth place and first MV50.

Next home for the club was Gary Lewis in 38.22, closely followed by Tom Abrahams in 39.10.

Polly Atherton also picked up a prize, taking the third female position in 43.03, followed by Jemma Lewis in 44.21 and Sally Richards in 51.29.

The race was also part of the Avon County Championship series and Steve and Polly both took home county medals for first Avon V50 and first Avon female respectively.

The Clevedon AC Midsummer 10k takes place on Tuesday June 14, with a 7.30pm race start. Visit the club website for all the details and to enter online.