Advanced search

Athletics: Clevedon members impress on travels

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 March 2020

Clevedon AC's James Foster at Newport

Clevedon AC's James Foster at Newport

Archant

Clevedon AC members completed their Gloucester Cross-Country League season at Old Down Country Park.

Blustery conditions and a muddy course proved a challenge, with a sharp shower hitting the women's race.

Runners were directed up and down through fields and woodland, before turning back into the park and Laura Croker clocked 29.52, ahead of Dawn Barcham (34.02) and Sally Richards (35.05).

The men ran four laps of the same route and Kevin Casemore (43.00) impressed on his debut in support of Martin Hewlett (35.02) and Tom Abrahams (36.15).

Three Clevedon members took on the Newport half marathon, with Lee Southernwood finishing in 1:22.15.

James Foster took four minutes off his best to come home in 1:32.40, as Eloise Baker clocked 1:43.07.

Clevedon AC meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Strode Leisure Centre at 7pm. New members welcome.

Most Read

Clevedon woman launches second book

Author Jane Lilly signing copies of her bookfor a reader, the book was published by Clevedon Community Press which is coordinated by Angela Everitt (centre) founder member of Clevedon Community Bookshop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.

Ale festival returns to Bristol later this month

Revellers at last year's CAMRA festival. Picture: CAMRA

First anniversary celebrated at Harbour Residential

Harbour Residential celebrated its first anniversary in February.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Most Read

Clevedon woman launches second book

Author Jane Lilly signing copies of her bookfor a reader, the book was published by Clevedon Community Press which is coordinated by Angela Everitt (centre) founder member of Clevedon Community Bookshop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.

Ale festival returns to Bristol later this month

Revellers at last year's CAMRA festival. Picture: CAMRA

First anniversary celebrated at Harbour Residential

Harbour Residential celebrated its first anniversary in February.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Athletics: Clevedon members impress on travels

Clevedon AC's James Foster at Newport

Netball: Gordano Eagles looking good in new kit

Gordano Eagles Netball Club face the camera in their new sponsored kit

Dozens of gun offences recorded in district over twelve months

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.

First anniversary celebrated at Harbour Residential

Harbour Residential celebrated its first anniversary in February.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre
Drive 24