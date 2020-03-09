Athletics: Clevedon members impress on travels

Clevedon AC's James Foster at Newport Archant

Clevedon AC members completed their Gloucester Cross-Country League season at Old Down Country Park.

Blustery conditions and a muddy course proved a challenge, with a sharp shower hitting the women's race.

Runners were directed up and down through fields and woodland, before turning back into the park and Laura Croker clocked 29.52, ahead of Dawn Barcham (34.02) and Sally Richards (35.05).

The men ran four laps of the same route and Kevin Casemore (43.00) impressed on his debut in support of Martin Hewlett (35.02) and Tom Abrahams (36.15).

Three Clevedon members took on the Newport half marathon, with Lee Southernwood finishing in 1:22.15.

James Foster took four minutes off his best to come home in 1:32.40, as Eloise Baker clocked 1:43.07.

Clevedon AC meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Strode Leisure Centre at 7pm. New members welcome.