Clevedon AC members enjoy trail race challenges

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 February 2020

Clevedon AC's Helen Biggins

Archant

A group of four Clevedon AC members took on the Ironwood Challenge trail race above the village of Long Ashton at the weekend.

Runners tackled woodland, fields and forest on a six-mile course, with Robbie Stewart finishing first in 41.40.

Matthew Evans was fourth in 44.20, with Simon Smith (50.15) and Laura Meech (53.58) also in action.

The HOKA Winter Trail half marathon took place in Afan Forest and a tough, hilly course took runners through stunning trails and heathland.

Clevedon's Helen Biggins produced a great result in extremely muddy conditions to finish in two hours 30 minutes, as 168th woman in a field of 305.

Anyone interested in joining Clevedon AC can come along to a training session, with new members always welcome.

The club leaves from Strode Leisure Centre at 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.

