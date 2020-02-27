Clevedon AC members enjoy trail race challenges

A group of four Clevedon AC members took on the Ironwood Challenge trail race above the village of Long Ashton at the weekend.

Runners tackled woodland, fields and forest on a six-mile course, with Robbie Stewart finishing first in 41.40.

Matthew Evans was fourth in 44.20, with Simon Smith (50.15) and Laura Meech (53.58) also in action.

The HOKA Winter Trail half marathon took place in Afan Forest and a tough, hilly course took runners through stunning trails and heathland.

Clevedon's Helen Biggins produced a great result in extremely muddy conditions to finish in two hours 30 minutes, as 168th woman in a field of 305.

