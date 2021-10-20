Clevedon's Tom Abrahams finishes in top three at The Run With No Witty Name

Published: 5:00 PM October 20, 2021

Tom Abrahams in action during The Run With No Witty Name for Clevedon AC. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Clevedon AC member Tom Abrahams recently took part in The Run With No Witty Name that started and finished in Tisbury, Wiltshire.

The 50k off-road event consisted of a single clockwise route through Cranborne Chase and the West Wiltshire Downs.

Starts were staggered, with groups of runners leaving at half-hour intervals from 7.30am.

Abrahams was in the last wave and had a great start, catching the tail runners from the penultimate wave within the first hour.

At halfway he was going well and at the head of his wave of runners, but it was tricky for Abrahams to gauge where he was in relation to the early starters.

By 30k, the combination of the fast early pace, the rising temperatures and the undulating course meant that the emphasis was on maintaining form and not losing ground.

In the end Abrahams crossed the line in third position in a fantastic time of 5:23:11.

The cross country season has kicked off with Jo Gallagher and Abrahams travelling to Cardiff for the first fixture in the Gwent Cross Country League, which attracts over 1,000 runners from across South West England and Wales.

And against a strong field of runners Gallagher finished in 34th.