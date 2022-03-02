Clevedon AC members excel at home and abroad
- Credit: Clevedon AC
Clevedon Athletic Club members took on a variety of challenges last weekend, representing the club in the United Kingdom and overseas.
Jo Gallagher headed to Wokingham to compete in a popular half-marathon that attracts fast times over the flat, rural course.
Gallagher has been racing well and put in another strong performance finishing in 1:30.18.
Frances Crozier enjoyed getting her spikes on again for the National Cross-Country Championships at Parliament Hill Fields in London.
Thousands of runners took part in a great race and the traditional muddy hill did not disappoint!
Over in Texas, Debbie Powell competed in the Woodlands 5k, part of a two weekend festival of racing.
All of the distances are held on flat courses around the scenic Woodlands waterways.
It was a chilly start to the day but Powell felt strong throughout and was very happy with a sub-20 minute result, finishing in 19.36 to collect prizes as second female overall and first female master.
Powell is set to take part in the half marathon festival event this weekend with warmer conditions forecast.