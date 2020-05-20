Clevedon AC members enjoy another Virtual Relay Challenge
PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 May 2020
Clevedon Athletic Club members took part in another virtual relay challenge event last week.
Grouped into teams of six for a timed challenge, the first two runners were tasked with running as far as possible on flat ground for three minutes.
Runners three and four had to run for two minutes and the final two runners in each team for just one minute.
Conditions were good on most days and runners headed out to various locations around Clevedon and Portishead to complete their segments.
A total of eight teams took part and the winners covered an overall distance of 3.81k, with their team consisting of Robbie Stewart, Lee Southernwood, Jack Richardson, Simon Hawkes, Donna Davies and Abigail Browning.
Special mention was made of Sam Tabbener, who covered 1.06k during his three minute section, as well as Laura Meech and Lindsey Kestle who both achieved 0.63k over their two-minute runs.
