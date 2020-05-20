Advanced search

Clevedon AC members enjoy another Virtual Relay Challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 May 2020

Clevedon AC members enjoyed another Virtual Relay Challenge

Clevedon AC members enjoyed another Virtual Relay Challenge

Archant

Clevedon Athletic Club members took part in another virtual relay challenge event last week.

Grouped into teams of six for a timed challenge, the first two runners were tasked with running as far as possible on flat ground for three minutes.

Runners three and four had to run for two minutes and the final two runners in each team for just one minute.

Conditions were good on most days and runners headed out to various locations around Clevedon and Portishead to complete their segments.

A total of eight teams took part and the winners covered an overall distance of 3.81k, with their team consisting of Robbie Stewart, Lee Southernwood, Jack Richardson, Simon Hawkes, Donna Davies and Abigail Browning.

Special mention was made of Sam Tabbener, who covered 1.06k during his three minute section, as well as Laura Meech and Lindsey Kestle who both achieved 0.63k over their two-minute runs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan for North Somerset revealed

Salthouse Fields at Clevedon.

Stop-check of car in Romania results in conviction of man for burglaries

Claudiu Popa was jailed for three years and 10 months. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan for North Somerset revealed

Salthouse Fields at Clevedon.

Stop-check of car in Romania results in conviction of man for burglaries

Claudiu Popa was jailed for three years and 10 months. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon AC members enjoy another Virtual Relay Challenge

Clevedon AC members enjoyed another Virtual Relay Challenge

Support groups helps thousands of people during pandemic

Ian Morrell, from Number 65, with Foodbank donations to help vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Council to support schools in reopening plans

The Government is keen for reception, year one and year six pupils to return to school in June along with nursery and preschool children.

Hospice adapts services to make sure people are still getting help during lockdown

St Peter's Hospice chief executive Frank Noble. Picture: St Peter�s Hospice

Protecting jobs and supporting business during the coronavirus pandemic

REBECCA UDALL: ‘'Government support is fantastic’'
Drive 24