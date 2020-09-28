Clevedon AC cancel Boxing Day Road Race

Clevedon AC have taken the difficult decision to cancel their Boxing Day Road Race this year.

A statement from chairman and race director Andy Heyes said: “These past few months have been a very testing time for all of us and especially for all sports and training groups.

“Unfortunately as we now face a period of further restrictions and although it appears England Athletics remain happy with the current level of organised training sessions, a return to organised racing looks to have taken a further step away.

“Therefore, after several weeks of head-scratching for alternative methods of holding the event a decision has now been made to cancel this year’s Boxing Day Road Race for the first time in the 43 years we’ve held the event.

“This is really sad news and breaks a huge tradition for Clevedon, but the logistics of holding the race in wave starts, implementing social distancing at the finish area, cancelling on-the-day entries and not having the Little Harp race HQ render the event virtually impossible to hold.

“We would also need considerably more marshals, toilet facilities and safeguarding measures to adhere to stringent guidelines that would need to be in place.

“The safety of our runners and spectators is our top priority and therefore this difficult decision is the only realistic outcome. We thank everyone for their support and attendance over the years and hope to see you all in 2021 to resume our Christmas tradition.”