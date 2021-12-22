Clevedon Athletics announces return of Boxing Day race

Clevedon Athletics Club Boxing Day will return for the first time since 2019. - Credit: Clevedon AC

A local athletics club has announced its Boxing Day Road Race will return this year.

The festive four-mile race, organised by Clevedon Athletic Club, is a huge Christmas tradition, as well as being the largest sporting event held in the town and starts at 11am.

Since 1977 - when 100 competitors took part - the race has been held every year, apart from last winter due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Clevedon Athletics Club's Boxing Day race. - Credit: Mark Atherton

More than 1,000 runners, including many local residents as well as club runners from far and wide, are now known to have raced each year.

The route starts on Elton Road outside the Little Harp Inn - which is the headquarters of the race - and follows a one-lap loop of the town through Old Street to East Clevedon roundabout, up Holly Lane, along Wellington Terrace and The Beach to finish within the Salthouse Fields Car Park.

The current course records for the race are 18:28 set by Ian Gillespie in 1997 and 20:15 set by Kate Reed in 2006.

A junior 3km race for under-15s also takes place at the earlier time of 10.15am.

Clevedon Athletics Club have been holding the Boxing Day race ever year since 1977, apart from last year due to the Coronavirus. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Local company GRS Stone Supplies are the main sponsor of the event and have been fantastic support over the years.

On race day a number of roads will have temporary road closures during the morning to ensure a safe route for all involved and many marshals will also be in place.

Race entries are now available online the club’s website at www.clevedonac.co.uk where a postal entry form can also be downloaded.

Entries will also be taken as usual on race morning at the Little Harp between 8:15 and 10:30am, and entries will be taken on a cash only basis on Thursday December 23 between 3pm and 6pm at the Little Harp.

Clevedon Athletics Club's Boxing Day race. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Everyone is asked to act in accordance with the latest UK Government guidance relating to Covid-19 and not to attend if displaying any symptoms.

The club look forward to welcoming all competitors and spectators and encourage everyone to come and take part in this fabulous local tradition.