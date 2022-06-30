Cleeve CC seconds end barren run with morale boosting win

Will Grubb scored 54 runs for Cleeve seconds in their wain against Windford Old Cathedralians. - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve seconds picked up their first win in seven games after beating Windford Old Cathedralians by 37 runs on Saturday.

Winford asked Cleeve to bat with veteran Carey Elswood bowled by a great ball that nipped back off the seam, at 4-1.

Dan Dixon added nine before being caught but Will Grubb played sensibly, hitting the bad and defending the good balls.

Captain George Parsons was bowled for 12, at 70-3, as Alex Soch was caught for one.

Charlie Grubb joined eldest son Will who soon passed his half-century before being caught for an otherwise faultless 54.

Alex Grubb joined Grubb senior, who was bowled for 18 with Cleeve at 134-6 at the end of the 25th over, bringing Stuart Williams to the crease.

Grubb picked up from where his older brother left off, finally bowled for 31, as Max Viney played well for 26 before being run out with a few balls to spare leaving Cam Elswood (6) and Williams (29) the not out batsmen with Cleeve on 214-8.

Needing more than five runs an over, Cleeve knew they needed to keep things tight and Parsons marshalled the field and his bowlers well.

In the turn, the young attack responded with great lines supported by some good fielding.

Cam Elswood struck early removing Danish Ali Shah (5) at 8-1 and Jack Spiers (1-32) grabbed a wicket thanks to a catch behind by veteran wicketkeeper Carey Elswood for 14-2.

First change bowlers Max Viney and Alex Grubb continued with great line and length restricting scoring opportunities.

Viney struck first as veteran Grubb picked up a great two-handed catch, while a Dan Dixon run out followed as the pressure grew.

Another Viney scalp made it 81-5 and Cam Elswood returned to secure his second wicket as he bowled Gopinath Jayesh Sundar to leave Winford 108-6.

As the run rate climbed to nearly double figures, the captain turned to spinner Williams who combined with fellow veteran wicketkeeper Elswood for a stumping and earned an lbw decision to finish with 2-11 from four overs.

Parsons bowled the last over with Winford finishing on 177-9 after 40 overs for a welcome Cleeve win ahead of a trip to table topping Bradley Stoke this Saturday.