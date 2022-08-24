Five-star Cleeve seconds beat Stapleton thirds

Alfie Parsons scored 44 runs and took three wickets for Cleeve seconds against Stapleton thirds. - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve seconds recorded their fifth win in a row with a two-wicket victory against Stapleton thirds last Saturday.

Asked to field first, after Cam Elswood (5-36) and Tom Redding initially bowled without success, they saw veteran Andy Martin nab the first wicket of opener Umar Baig via an Ellis Turner catch in the 10th over at 59-1.

More pace from Alex Grubb brought more success with persistent straight bowling resulting in three more scalps in Andrew Morris, Mike Graham and Rob Bawson, and a fourth with help from Andrew Martin, ending a fine spell of 4-28.

Josh Geal was unsuccessful as Martin (2-22) secured his second scalp, bowling Mike Birkenshaw.

Redding returned to trap Ledbury leg before as right-arm spin from Alfie Parsons secured a brace at the end, removing Rogan Otterbeck lbw and Imran Akbar, caught by Martin, to dismiss Stapleton for 165 in the 38th over.

Ellis Turner departed early, caught for six, in reply and fellow opener Charlie Grubb was run out for just 10 to leave Cleeve creaking on 19-2.

However, a 69-run partnership was built in recovery by youngsters Alex Soch and Alfie Parsons, until both were removed lbw and bowled for 14 and 44 respectively.

George Parsons was out caught for 12, then Cam Elswood for no score as Cleeve were on 102-3 in the 21st over.

Cleeve then relied on their experienced lower order, but Martin was caught for five and Alex Grubb added 13 before being bowled, before the steady hand of keeper-batter Carey Elswood nursed the side to victory.

Elswood ended 34 not out, with Redding at the other end as Cleeve won in the 32nd over to move up to fourth in the division.

Cleeve travel to Winford Old Cathedralians for their last Saturday fixture of the campaign as they host Bradley Stoke on Bank Holiday Monday for the last game of the season.