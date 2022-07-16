Cleeve CC second fall just short against Bohemians seconds

Cleeve seconds mixed start to the season continued with a three wicket defeat against Bohemians seconds on Saturday.

Cleeve were asked to bat first and captain George Parsons decided to lead from the front with Andy Martin.

Parsons was clearly in no mood to hang around smacking 10 runs off the first over and had already past his half century when Martin inside edged Koteswara Kolluri's delivery (9-69-1) to Jordan Cox in the 10th over.

John Hance climbed out of his retirement for the second time this year to bat at number three departing caught for 10 and 98-2 on the 16th.

Parsons eventually holed out for a fine 94 runs (nine fours and three sixes) at 158-3 in the 28th over for a fine innings. Within nine balls, both Robbie Wilshaw and Tom Brown were back the pavilion, both bowled for no score.

Then in the 34th over Kelston Crew as also bowled for 28, Cleeve at 174-6. Freddie Basnett and Terry Horler remained the not out batsmen on 14 and 9, with Cleeve setting 195-6 At the halfway mark.

Cleeve’s opening attack of Tom Redding and Hance bowled tight lines, Redding (8-1-31) claiming the first via a Crew catch at 25-1 and then Hance bowling Cox (4-1-31). Parsons kept ringing the changes looking for breakthroughs.

Wilsher (4-9), Horler (4-32) and Basnett ( 2-20) all tried without success. Tom Martin bowled well picking up (1-6-36) but was outshone by dad, Andy, (8-25-4) who had a great spell along the way, as he bowled Lewis Rogers and Nick Bishop as well as picking up two LBWs on Richard Jones and Ehsan Oarith.

Despite all these efforts, Bohemians nudged over the line in the 39th over to win by three wickets.

So, a hot and frustrating day for both teams. Cleeve seconds travel to Frenchay today's Somerset's 10th Division encounter searching for another win.