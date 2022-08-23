Cleeve remain top after convincing nine-wicket win at Bishopston

Sam Williams scored 140 not out to help Cleeve beat Bishopston seconds. - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve CC maintained top spot in Bristol & District Division Two with a convincing nine-wicket win at Bishopston seconds on Saturday.

Captain Tom Carpenter won the toss and chose to bowl.

Glenn Lewin and Andy Barnsley (7-2-35) opened Cleeve’s attack but it was not until the eighth over that Barnsley struck, removing Chris Budd via a Dan Jones catch and shortly after castling Richard Burroughs for 35 to make it 67-2.

Ben Miller, Sam Williams and Connor Hance all bowled well without success and a 93-run partnership followed before off-spinner James Cole secured a brace, removing James Taverner (47) with help from wicketkeeper Carpenter and Wayne Butler (19) pouched by Williams in the 33rd over at 218-4.

Mitch Want (2-42) brought his right arm medium pace into the attack to add some control, removing Ryan Adams and Richard O’Reilly in consecutive balls in the 38th over where Carpenter and Williams were on hand once again with catches.

The returning Lewin (1-42) secured a wicket in the 39th over via yet another Carpenter catch, with Bishopston amassing 265-7 at the halfway mark.

But Cleeve remained confident of a chase and so it was as openers Want and Williams set out their task well, both passing their half-centuries, scoring at six an over.

Want eventually fell after he was caught for a fine 80, including six fours and three sixes.

In the 28th over James Ball joined Williams and the runs continued to flow.

Ball was instantly on the pace, while Williams secured his second consecutive century in the 33rd over to leave Cleeve on 218-1, needing 48 off seven overs.

The target was passed from the first ball of the last over leaving Ball unbeaten on 32 and Williams with a fine 140, having hit a six and 13 fours and carrying his bat for the second week in a row.

With just two league matches remaining, Cleeve extend their lead at the top to 11 points over Portishead in second ahead of their meeting at King George V Playing Field on Saturday.