Cleeve beat Cheddar to secure place in Somerset Intermediate Cup quarter-finals

Cleeve CC secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Somerset Intermediate Cup with a four-wicket win over Cheddar CC on Wednesday.

A baking hot summer evening welcomed the sides to Sharpen Road, Cheddar and as appears customary, Cleeve captain Tom Carpenter lost the toss and was asked to field.

Cleeve’s Joe Hance struck with just his third ball courtesy of an Alfie Parsons catch with Cheddar at four for one, followed by the third ball of his second over, bowled at 13 for 2.

Glenn Lewin bowling tightly at the other end conceding just 15 runs off his three overs. The miserly Connor Hance continued with his usual tight lines securing the next wicket in tandem with sharp work from wicket keeper Carpenter, stumped.

Josh Carpenter was unsuccessful from his one over leading to the return of Joe Hance to secure his third scalp, bowled (four overs three for 33). Off spin from James Cole (four overs for 43) and Parsons (two overs for 22) was tried without success as two middle order Cheddar players both passed 50.

Connor Hance was next to strike via a Sam Williams catch running in from mid-wicket, concluding four overs two for just 13 runs, leaving Max Viney to clean up after wicket keeper Tom Carpenter's catch (two overs one for 14), Cheddar posting 163 for 6 at the halfway mark.

At 7.40pm and still 26 degrees with a clear bright evening, Cleeve openers Connor Hance and Williams were confident of chasing and posted 19 for 0 after just two overs.

However, Connor Hance departed bowled second ball of the third over bringing Jamie Ball to the crease for his first game of the season, who soon looked in touch, despatching a boundary off his third ball.

He was dismissed caught in the seventh over for 22 with the score at 72 for two. 30 runs later, Williams nudged a edge back to the left arm medium pacer gifting an easy catch to depart for 26 and one run later, Dan Jones was adjudged LBW attempting to pull the off spinner, leaving Cleeve at 103 for 4, mid-way through the 11th over.

Next was Joe Hance, looking comfortable, nailed a pull straight into square leg’s midriff to be caught for three. As Cole joined the fray, Lewin passed for half century, before Cole was bowled for three at 143 for three.

Parsons struck the required four runs to win in the 19th over ending six not out with the evening’s hero Lewin finishing 58 not out and a Cleeve victory.

Cleeve will host Winscombe at home in the next round and are looking forward to league action today at Portishead, hoping to better the current second place standing.