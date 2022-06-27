Cleeve and Portishead combine to produce exciting tie

Sam Williams scored 54 runs and took three wickets for Cleeve in their draw with Portishead. - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve and Portishead battled to an exciting tie on Saturday.

On a blustery yet sunny afternoon, Cleeve were asked to bat first on an uncovered surface leading to the inevitable uneven bounce.

Andy Barnsley and Sam Williams looked to lay a solid foundation but Barnsley was caught for two in the fourth over to leave Cleeve 13-1.

James Ball joined Williams for a partnership of 55 runs before he was also out caught for 37.

Williams reached a half century but was then stumped for 54 in the 27th over and Tom Birt perished for no score two balls later to make it 139-4.

Glenn Lewin was dismissed three overs later for 33 and Dan Jones (29) was adjudged lbw, before James Cole was run out for one.

Ben Miller (12) and Joe Hance (6) were Cleeve's not out batters as Cleeve posted 214-7.

And Barnsley (0-32) and Lewin (1-22) opened the bowling, with Lewin striking first in the sixth over courtesy of captain Tom Carpenter's catch to leave Portishead 20-1.

Portishead then dug in, laying down a partnership of 80 before Hance struck, bowling opener Garrett for 41 in the 25th over.

Miller, Cole and Alfie Parsons tried without success but left-arm spinner Williams struck in his first over, bowling Portishead’s top batsmen Chick for 57 to make it 165-5 in the 34th over.

Three balls later, Hance nabbed another and Williams grabbled two more scalps before Hance had further success with an lbw decision and a Williams catch to finish his eight overs with 4-50.

Barnsley returned to the fray to bowl in tandem with Hance and, reaching the last over, Portishead required four to win.

Sharp work from Carpenter led to a run out with two balls to spare and two required. The last ball saw two runs attempted but a great return from Parsons meant just one run was taken as a run out was secured, leaving Portishead 214 all out.

The tie still leaves Cleeve second in what is a very tight league as they host Brislington next week while Portishead visit Midsomer Norton.