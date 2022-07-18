Confident Cleeve fly to eight-wicket win against Bohemians

Ben Jones scored 106 not out for Cleeve Cricket Club against Bohemians. - Credit: Cleeve CC

Following their midweek Somerset Immediate Cup win over Winscombe, confidence was high as Cleeve beat Bohemians by eight wickets on former players day on Saturday.

Bohemians elected to bat but Mitch Want struck at the end of the sixth over to leave them 29-1.

Five overs later, Glenn Lewin (1-25) grabbed another wicket but Max Viney and James Cole tried without success before Alfie Parsons (2-26) nabbed the next at 100-3 in the 20th over.

Parsons struck again two overs later, with help from a Connor Hance catch, for 121-4 as wicketkeeper-opener Dave Sims passed his half century.

Sam Williams (1-28) claimed the next scalp at 150-5 in the 32nd over and Hance (3-32) struck via a Lewin catch and twice more.

Alfie Parsons took a catch off the last ball from Want (2-40) to dismiss Sims for 113 as Bohemians posted 202.

Cleeve were confident as the returning Ben Jones, in his first game of the year, teamed up with Williams to open.

The pair looked in little trouble until Williams (30) spooned an easy chance to square leg in the 16th over to depart at 88-1.

Tom Birt was unlucky to be run out for two as the bowler deflected his shot onto the stumps but Lewin was unbeaten on 39 and shared a 93-run stand with Jones, who hit two sixes and 15 fours in his unbeaten 106 to seal the win with 11 overs to spare.

Cleeve move up to second in Bristol & District League Division Two ahead of a trip to Midsomer Norton this Saturday.

Dan Dixon scored 44 runs for Cleeve Seconds against Frenchay Thirds. - Credit: Cleeve CC

The seconds endured a disappointing 10-wicket defeat against Frenchay thirds after being put into bat on a hot afternoon.

Captain George Parsons was caught behind for nine at 11-1 with Kelston Crew undone by one that popped off a length to be caught at short mid-wicket for five.

Alex Soch was bowled for 11 and Ellis Turner was bowled for eight, but Dan Dixon dug in for 44, before he was also bowled.

Stuart Williams (four) and Cam Elswood were removed at 116-7, but Jack Spiers (34 not out) and Robbie Wilsher (33 not out) batted with great maturity as Cleeve posted 170-7.

Despite great bowling by Elswood (0-27) and Jack Spiers (0-23), poor fielding and various dropped catches allowed the Frenchay openers to secure victory at the end of the 34th over.

Cleeve seconds return to action this Saturday for a local derby with Backwell Flax Bourton.