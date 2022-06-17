Cleeve knocked out of Tony Hitch Knockout Cup
- Credit: Cleeve CC
Cleeve CC were knocked out of second round of the Tony Hitch Knockout Cup after a 12-run defeat at Shirehampton on Wednesday.
Stand in captain, Sam Williams lost the toss and Cleeve were asked to field first.
Disciplined bowling from Cleeve conceded just two extras as six bowlers were use.
James Cole, Joe Hance, and Glenn Lewin all collected two wickets apiece with one each for Connor Hance and Mitch Want.
Catches from Hance, Want and two for wicket keeper Tom Birt assisted as did an Andy Barnsley run out.
Shire posted 116 for nine from their 20 over allocation.
Confidence was high for Cleeve to chase but opener Williams was bowled early for eight with Cleeve at 12 for 1 in the third as was Barnsley shortly afterwards for four.
Lewin was run out attempting a third run for six as Want settled in knocking a top score of 22.
Cole and Hance were dismissed caught for three and 11 before Dan Jones was bowled for one.
A Connor Hance and Birt cameo brought some excitement as the overs dwindled and the run rate increased adding 21 and 11, leaving Alfie Parson and Max Viney not out for seven and one at the end, just 12 short of the target.
Cleeve remain in the Somerset Cup, however, and play Cheddar away next Wednesday and are back in league action at home this Saturday hosting Bishopston seconds.