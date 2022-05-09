Cleeve get off to winning start with Almondsbury victory

All smiles for Cleeve CC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve opened their Bristol & District Division Two season with a 28-run win against Almondsbury on Saturday.

Club captain Tom Carpenter chose to bat at King George V Playing Field, but Connor Hance fell for 10 and Andy Barnsley was bowled for five.

Glenn Lewin reached 20 before holing out to mid-off, followed by Tom Birt (8) and Dan Jones (14).

Sam Williams reached a graceful 96 from 108 balls before being caught on the boundary.

Ben Miller fired a rapid 21 and Max Viney was run out offthe last ball of the innings to leave Cleeve on 199-9 after 40 overs.

Almondsbury got off to a strong start but were reduced to 79-3 as fast bowler Miller struck and Hance and Lewin produced run outs.

Young spinner Alfie Parsons claimed his maiden first-team wicket before Williams took four wickets in his eight overs thanks to three catches and a stumping.

Despite stern resistance from the tail, Hance and Miller took the final two wickets to dismiss Almondsbury for 171.

Cleeve seconds won their opening match by 100 runs against Bohemians at Mile Straight Sports Club.

The hosts elected to bowl, as captain Nick Bishop took the new ball, while veteran Phil Gostlin and captain George Parsons went to the crease.

Cleeve slipped to 32-2 before Carey Elswood and Dan Dixon (46) stabilised the innings with a 100-run stand.

Elswood went on to score 68, after Mark England (2-52) broke through for the hosts, and Cleeve suffered three run outs as they closed on 213-7. Kelston Crew (28) and Mark Jones (27) made starts.

Youngsters Cam Elswood (2-13) and Jack Spiers (1-10) bowled five overs each in reply, with the second of Elswood's wickets coming thanks to a catch from his father behind the stumps.

Terry Horler claimed 3-34 from his eight overs, while Gostlin also had success as Bohemians slumped to 94-9.

Ellis Turner claimed the final wicket as they were all out for 113.

Cleeve welcome Frenchay thirds to King George VI Playing Field on Saturday.

The Sunday XI started their season with a 35-run defeat against Coalpit Heath but gave valuable match practice to young and old.

Freddie Basnett and Alfie Parsons set the tone with the ball, with wickets in the middle overs for Jack Whiting, Andy Martin, Max Viney, and Horler.

Parsons came back to finish with 3-31, while under-13 George Hopkinson-Parker impressed with his four overs on senior debut.

Chasing 166, Cleeve were bowled out for 130, with Connor Hance (43), Parsons (21) and Ellis Turner (14) reaching double figures.