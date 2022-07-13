Cleeve fall to narrow defeat at Almondsbury

Cleeve CC fell to a narrow two-wicket defeat at Almondsbury on Saturday.

For a change, skipper Tom Carpenter won the toss, and elected to bat first. With eight regulars unavailable, Tom Birt and Alfie Parson stuck their hands up to open the Cleeve account.

Parsons went first, bowled for no score at 17-1 in fourth over, with Birt following two overs later, caught for five.

Glenn Lewin was castled for six as Want was caught for 11, both in the 10th over with Cleeve now at 39-4. Two overs later, Phil Gostlin was caught for two at 49-5 with the side looking unlikely to last the allocated 40 overs.

However, Mark Jones and Dan Dixon had other ideas and were determined to see Cleeve through to set a defendable total and combined for a partnership of 52 until 16 overs later Jones finally succumbed caught for 21.

Alex Soch added a quick fire 26 in 28 balls in another 50- run partnership with Dixon, before being run out and finally Dixon was bowled for a Cleeve top score of 37 and Cleeve at 151-7 at the end of the start of last over leaving Carpenter and Ellis Turner the not out batsmen on two and three, Cleeve posted 157-8 at the halfway mark.

Lewin and Jack Spiers opened Cleeve's attack, as Lewin struck first bowling Roberson for 4 at 10-1 in the third over.

Spiers joined the act from yet another Carpenter keeper catch in the sixth over at 21-2 and then another Lewin bowled at 27-3. Dixon was unsuccessful as Want secured a scalp courtesy of Parsons catch in the 15th at 75-4.

Lewin returned for his last two overs of his permitted eight and was on fire with two more bowled in the 23rd over, both at 118 but now for six and again in the 25th but this time with help from a Want catch, ending his eight overs with five for just 21 runs.

Parsons completed eight overs without success for 37 and Jones bowling an over before the end pouching a great caught and bowled chance for just four runs.

A relieved Almondsbury crept over the line in the 33rd over with just two wickets in tack to win by that margin.

Cleeve are back in action today (Wednesday) in the Somerset Intermediate Cup where they host Winscombe and league action against Bohemians this Saturday.