Cleeve fall just short at Midsomer Norton seconds but remain in second

Cleeve remain second in Bristol & District Association Division Two despite an agonising 15-run defeat at Midsomer Norton seconds on Saturday.

Midsomer chose to bat first on a small ground as Cleeve’s opening attack of Glenn Lewin and Mitch Want into action.

Lewin continued his recent form by trapping Luke Justin lbw in the third over at 12-1 ans bowled Joshua Rodd for 12 in the fifth over to make it 20-2.

A third scalp came in the 13th over with the total on 48 when he bowled Sebastian Gianella and ended eight economical overs with 3-22.

Want (0-36), off-spinner James Cole (0-38) and Max Viney (0-43) were all tried without success but Alfie Parsons (1-46) removed Jon Ablett on 77 thanks to Want's catch in the 29th over at 152-4.

Another 89 runs were scored before Connor Hance secured his only scalp of the day in the last over with a sharp stumping from the ever reliable Tom Carpenter as Midsomer posted 256-4.

In reply, Cleeve’s opening pair of Ben Jones and Sam Williams looked to lay a solid base and were racing along at 7.5 runs an over until Williams spooned one off his legs to mid-wicket to fall for 30 with Cleeve on 71 at the end of the ninth.

Connor Hance (32) looked at ease until he too was out caught to leave Cleeve 132-2, just after Jones had passed 50 for the second consecutive week.

A mix-up saw Want run out without scoring with Lewin caught a couple of overs later to make it 143-4.

Jones soldiered on as brother Dan came and went for four, before Cole (10) and Parsons (five) were also caught to leave Cleeve 190-7 in the 32nd over.

Viney joined Jones and nudged the score along to keep hopes of victory, as long as the latter was there and wickets remained in hand.

However, Viney was caught in the 38th over and three balls later, Jones’ great effort ended as he was bowled for a fine 85 from 91 balls, after a six and eight fours, to make it 227-9.

Josh Carpenter fell the next over, bowled for one, leaving Tom Carpenter six not out and Cleeve shy of victory with just over two overs to go.

Cleeve welcome leaders Hambrook for a top of the table clash on Saturday.