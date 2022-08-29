Cleeve crowned Bristol & District Division Two champions

Cleeve claimed the Bristol & District Cricket Association Division Two title with a seven-wicket win in their top-of-the-table clash with Portishead.

Portishead elected to bat but early pressure led to the loss of their first wicket as James Cole combined with wicketkeeper Tom Carpenter to run out Nic Anderson in the fourth over at 16-1.

Ben Miller (1-33) secured a wicket via a diving one-handed Sam Williams catch at extra cover in the eighth over at 32-2.

But Robert Chick (21) and Charlie Dangerfield combined to add 69 runs before Connor Hance (1-24) bowled Chick in the 26th over to make it 101-3.

Younger brother Joe Hance bowled Dangerfield for a confident 63 in the 35th over with the score on 152 and wickets fell as Portishead tried to up the tempo.

Mitch Want, the final bowler used by captain Tom Carpenter, grabbed four quick wickets, with Ollie Savory (29) caught by Williams in the deep and Mike Hooper bowled for four.

Lee Chambers was removed for just one, giving Carpenter his 26th victim of the league campaign, before Joe Hance (2-43) secured the scalp of Andy O’Connor for seven as Williams snatched his third pouch.

Want (4-24) had his fourth wicket with Williams on hand again for his fourth catch, as Portishead posted 177-9.

Sam Williams scored 74 runs and took four catches for-Cleeve against Portishead. - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve were very confident of the chase as openers Want and Williams marched to the crease.

But Want was soon back in the pavilion, chasing a wide third ball of the innings from Dangerfield to perish for just one.

Connor Hance joined Williams and steadied the ship scoring at more than four an over, adding 99 until Hance was bowled for 33 by Monks in the 20th over at 101-2.

Glenn Lewin joined Williams, pressing ahead with apparent ease as Portishead ran through six bowling changes searching for a breakthrough.

Williams passed 50 for a third straight innings, hitting a six and 10 fours in a fine 74 before he was caught off a leading edge at the start of the 27th over at 158-3.

That left Dan Jones (10 not out) and Lewin (36 not out) to add a further 19 runs to reach the target by the end of the 28th over.

Celebrations went long into the evening as Cleeve toasted their double of league and Somerset Intermediate Cup triumph, ahead their final match at Brislington seconds this Saturday.