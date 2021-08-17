News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Cleeve host memorial match for stalwart and favourite Tim Birt

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM August 17, 2021   
A memorial match for Tim Birt was held at Cleeve CC

A memorial match for Tim Birt was held at Cleeve CC - Credit: Cleeve CC

A memorial match for club stalwart and favourite Tim Birt was hosted at Cleeve CC on Sunday.

A bench dedicated to Tim was unveiled by Jennie, Tom and Hannah Birt before a 30-over contest between a Cleeve XI and a Tom Birt Xl comprising a number of players past and present that knew and had played with Tim.

A memorial bench dedicated to Tim Birt at Cleeve CC

A memorial bench dedicated to Tim Birt at Cleeve CC - Credit: Cleeve CC

Accompanied by music introducing the players, Cleeve posted 204-9 declared with 72 from Andy Barnsley, 53 from Glenn Lewin and 21 from Sam Williams.

Three wickets for Nitin and John Hance bowling his son Connor early on provided the highlights in the field.

After a fantastic tea, Tom Birt opened the batting for his side, hitting 19 but Mitch Want provided the entertainment at number five with four sixes and eight fours in his 97, before he was out caught, with his side short of the Cleeve target.

You may also want to watch:

Tom thanked the club for their support and the individuals who had gone above and beyond to make the day so special for his family, running the bar, barbeque, teas and music.

Cleeve CC stalwart and favourite Tim Birt

Cleeve CC stalwart and favourite Tim Birt - Credit: Cleeve CC

Around £1,000 was raised on the day with some going to the club and chosen charities of the Birt family, as celebrations went on into the evening.

