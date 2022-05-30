Defeats on disappointing weekend for depleted Cleeve

Depleted Cleeve suffered three defeats on a disappointing weekend.

First-team captain Tom Carpenter put Hambrook into bat in their Bristol & District Division Two contest, with Glenn Lewin taking a wicket with the third ball of the second over thanks to a Sam Williams catch.

Carpenter held two chances behind the stumps soon after to reduce Hambrook to 37-3 in the 10th over as Lewin (3-26) and Andy Barnsley (0-20) went on to bowl their full eight overs each.

Spinner James Cole (1-47) also had success as Kelston Crew took a catch, but Josh Carpenter (0-14) pulled up after two overs.

Left-armer Sam Williams came into the attack, as Alfie Parsons struck with his first ball and soon added another, with Tom and Josh Carpenter holding catches.

Williams had success thanks to more good work from wicketkeeper Carpenter as Hambrook posted 185-8 with Barnsley and Williams scoring 37 from the first four overs of the Cleeve reply.

Spin was introduced at both ends, with only five runs conceded from the next five overs, but Cleeve then scored 29 from four until Williams top edged a pull and was caught for 35 to make it 72-1.

Cole was bowled six balls later, but Barnsley added 47 with Lewin, before he was bowled for a fine 65.

Second-team captain George Parsons was bowled next ball to leave Cleeve 118-4, but veteran Mark Jones added another 25 with Lewin (22) on his first outing of the season.

Jones (12), Alex Nichols (1) and Tom Carpenter (2) were all bowled, while young Parsons was run out and Josh Carpenter (5) was also bowled to leave Crew unbeaten as Cleeve closed 12 runs short of the unbeaten leaders.

Skipper Carpenter will hope for better availability as Bristol West Indian Phoenix visit the George V Playing Fields on Saturday.

Club treasurer John Hance came out of retirement to captain the seconds against Midsomer Norton Methodist Church in Division 10 and took 1-19 from his five overs.

John Hance captained Cleeve seconds against Midsomer Norton Methodist Church - Credit: Cleeve CC

Young Robbie Wilsher (1-38) also bowled well, with Terry Horler (1-55) dismissing Norton's centurion, as Paul Todd (1-32) struck.

Tom Redding, Freddie Basnett, Josh Geal and Tom Brown finished wicketless as Norton posted a formidable 283-4 and Cleeve lost wickets at regular intervals in reply.

Hance (34), Horler (36) and Brown (16) were the only batsmen in double figures as they were dismissed for 147 in the 39th over.

A Cleeve XI saw Nailsea reach 201-3 from 24 overs on Sunday, as Ellis Turner took two wickets, and struggled with the bat again to fall to 93 all out.



