Double disappointment for Cleeve CC

Cleeve suffered double disappointment with a pair of defeats at the weekend.

The firsts took on Bohemians and saw Glenn Lewin (33) and Sam Williams (28) put on 69 for the first wicket, but then fall in quick succession.

Mitch Want blasted 38 off 22 balls, with three sixes and four fours, but James Cole (12) and Joe Hance (17) were the only other batsmen to feature as they were dismissed for 164.

Bohemians slipped to 37-4 in reply, as Hance nabbed a brace and Cole and Ben Miller also had success.

Josh Carpenter claimed three wickets on his debut to reduce the hosts to 91-7, as Alfie Parsons conceded just seven runs in his four overs.

But Bohemians regrouped with a 74-run stand to claim victory and leave Cleeve hoping for better against Midsomer Norton on Saturday.

The seconds welcomed Frenchay thirds, who piled up 266-2 from their 40 overs.

Jack Spiers (1-31) struck early, but Josh Tiley (135) and Joe Redgers (100) then combined on a fine batting track.

Cam Elswood and Freddie Basnett slowed the scoring rate somewhat, before Andy Martin (1-14) claimed the only other wicket to fall.

And captain George Parsons (44) shared a near century opening stand with Kelston Crew, before Cleeve fell to 130-3.

Kelston Crew scored 94 for Cleeve seconds against Frenchay thirds - Credit: Cleeve CC

Alex Soch (19) put on 94 with Crew, who went on to score 94, but Carey Elswood (12) was the only other batsman in double figures as Cleeve closed on 198-7.

William Ferguson (4-24) was the pick of the Frenchay bowling, as Cleeve head to Backwell Flax Bourton this weekend.