Youthful Cleeve XI come up short in season opener

Cleeve players face the camera before their first game of the season - Credit: Cleeve CC

A young Cleeve XI came up short against Churchill in their first game of the new season on Saturday.

The home side chose to bat first at Allerton CC, near Axbridge, and were dismissed for 147 in the 39th over.

Jack Spiers claimed 5-10 from seven overs on his senior debut, with Cam Elswood nabbing two wickets, as Tom Brown, Freddie Basnett and veteran Carey Elswood also had success.

Cleeve struggled in reply, though, and were all out for 98 in the 33rd over, despite 45 from Ellis Turner.

Kelston Crew (15) and Freddie Basnett (16) were the only other batsmen in double figures.

The winning team celebrate at the Cleeve Pub 6s - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve hosted their Pub 6s on Sunday, fielding two sides against visiting clubs Tondu (South Wales), Clevedon and Nailsea.

And the two Cleeve teams eventually met in the final, with Alfie Parsons, Tom Birt, George Parsons, Ellis Turner, Glenn Lewin and Mitch Want coming out on top to claim the trophy.