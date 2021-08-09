Cleeve left frustrated as wet weather wipes out cricket action

Published: 9:30 AM August 9, 2021

Cleeve saw both of their matches in the Bristol & District Association abandoned due to heavy rain at the weekend.

The first team were put into bat by Division Two basement boys Bitton, with the match reduced to a 36-over contest.

Cleeve lost opener Connor Hance for just four but had reached 52-1 in the 11th over when the rain came again, leaving Sam Williams (25) and Tom Birt (12) as the not out batsmen.

Both sides took six points each and Cleeve look forward to a home match against Midsomer Norton on Saturday, with just three games left to play this season.

The seconds were due to host Old Bristolians in Division 10, but torrential rain began to fall at 12.30pm.

And with no let-up from above, and with standing water lying across the ground, the match was abandoned an hour later without a ball being bowled.

Cleeve will be hoping for better conditions when they visit Midsomer Norton Methodists this coming Saturday.